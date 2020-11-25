Banner Whole Health Clinic, PPEP Microbusiness and Pima College earn program recognition

Banner-University Medicine Whole Health Clinic: The Arizona Medical Association honored the Banner-University Medicine Whole Health Clinic with the Distinguished Service Award. It recognizes individuals and organizations that go above and beyond in their profession, making a significant impact on the community. The Whole Health Clinic provides comprehensive behavioral and primary health care for adults in Arizona. The clinic is also home to the EPICenter, a specialized program for people 15 and 35 years old who are experiencing early symptoms of a psychotic illness. The center works to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life for members and their families. The Whole Health Clinic is in interdisciplinary collaboration with Banner-University Medicine, and the University of Arizona College of Medicine’s Psychiatry and Family & Community Medicine departments.
PPEP Microbusiness & Housing Development Corporation: The SBA Arizona Micro-business Lender of the Year Award was presented to PPEP Microbusiness & Housing Development Corporation’s micro-loan team and the PMHDC board. During national Small Business Week, each state picks the top micro-business lender of the year. This is the third time that the SBA has recognized PMHDC with this award.
PCC Adult Education: Pima Community College’s Integrated Basic Education Skills Training initiative is one of only four programs in the U.S. to be recognized at the Advancing Innovation in Adult Education Showcase. The IBEST program allows adult learners to attain a GED while they simultaneously earn college credits leading to degrees or industry-recognized credentials in growing sectors of the economy.
