Biz tip of the week: Is your business optimized for online?

Consumers are using the internet to find products and services more now than ever before. With the new year fast approaching, this is a great time to tune up your website for 2022.

You do not have to be a search engine optimization expert to have a great foundation. There are several free online tools that analyze your website and give you a list of things to fix, along with instructions on how to do it. Fix what you can and then hire an expert to do the rest. Search Engine Journal has a great article on Essential Website Optimization Strategies (tucne.ws/weboptimize).

Essentially, all you need is a website that is easily found by consumers, gives them the information they need, and converts them into paying customers. Sounds simple right? It is easier than you might think.

To be found by consumers, your website must be optimized for the search engines like Google, Yahoo and DuckDuckGo. This means your website must be easy for their robot crawlers to understand, contain relevant information, load quickly and be appealing to consumers. If you have a WordPress website, plugins like Yoast SEO will walk you through each step of this process.