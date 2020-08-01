Corporations may be eyeing Tucson for business expansion, relocation

Tucson is expected to be one of the big winners of new corporate expansions and relocations as companies shy away from large, urban areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought suburban and mid-size cities to the forefront for future investment, according to a recent survey of the Site Selectors Guild, the international site selection consulting group.

The guild specifically cited Tucson as one of the mid-size cities that is a strong candidate for new locations or expansions in the next year.

“As advisors on corporate location strategy across all industries, guild members are the first to see emerging trends and changes in corporate location decisions before they are ever made public,” said Jay Garner, guild board chair and president of Garner Economics LLC. “This perspective is particularly telling.”

Guild members said of places “likely or very likely” to be considered by corporations, the majority would be in mid-size cities or suburban and rural areas. Only 10% of members surveyed said large, urban areas would be considered.