Downtown Tucson tower could be home to hotel

Tucson’s tallest building downtown may soon be accepting overnight guests.

Developers plan to convert the first eight floors of the 23-story tower at 1 S. Church into a hotel.

Opwest Partners want to to pour $38 million into the project that would put 150 hotel rooms, 1,500 square feet of meeting space and a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and fitness center into the tower.

The top floors would remain office space.

Tyler Kent, with Opwest, said the development is expected to bring in $1.6 million in annual tax revenue in years four through nine and reach $1.9 million in year 10. After year 10, that revenue is projected to reach $2 million per year.

Developers asked the Rio Nuevo board for eight years of insulation from property taxes using the Government Property Lease Excise Tax lease and for site-specific sales tax revenue sharing of up to $1 million.

The proposal has been unanimously approved by the Rio Nuevo board, subject to a required financial analysis.

Opwest Partners is an investment and development firm with expertise in mixed-use, hospitality, resort, residential, entertainment, office, retail and recreational properties.

Opwest has invested in and developed more than $4.5 billion of real estate throughout the United States, including the Curio Hotel in Scottsdale, Montage Beverly Hills, Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, Pendry Hotel in San Diego and the Everly Hotel in Hollywood.