Drinking-water upgrade from Tucson's Paragon put to test on Space Station

An advanced water-purification system developed by Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp. is orbiting Earth on the International Space Station after a successful launch of a resupply mission last week, NASA and Paragon said.

Paragon’s latest life-support technology — a key to long-duration human space missions like a trip to Mars — was launched Feb. 20 aboard Northrop Grumman’s 15th commercial resupply services mission, arriving at the ISS on Feb. 22.

The water system, known as the Brine Processor System, will be demonstrated over a year as an upgrade to the space station’s Environmental Control and Life Support System, which provides clean air and water for the crew through regenerative processes.

Once installed in the space station’s Tranquility module, Paragon’s new system will take fluid from the ISS’ current urine-processing system, which can now recover about 87% of water from urine, and further purify it to recover about 98% of water and water vapor on the station — a benchmark NASA says must be met to sustain life over long human space missions.