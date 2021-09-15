Federal labor complaint against Tucson-based Asarco delayed

Hearings on a federal labor complaint against Tucson-based copper miner Asarco LLC have been delayed, even as the company's unions press new charges in the aftermath of a nearly nine-month strike that ended last summer.

The National Labor Relations Board has temporarily postponed hearings on its unfair labor practices complaint against Asarco, which were slated to start Oct. 19.

The case is based on charges filed by the United Steelworkers and six other labor unions representing about 1,800 members who went on strike at Asarco sites in Arizona and Texas in 2019 after accusing the company of bad-faith bargaining and multiple alleged unfair labor practices.

The postponement resulted from new guidance from the NLRB’s general counsel, compelling regional NLRB directors to submit certain matters to the agency’s Division of Advice, the union said.

The director of the Phoenix-based NLRB Region 28 has submitted its case against Asarco to the Division of Advice to review a question concerning the company's allegedly unlawful refusal to bargain and implementation of its “last, best and final” contract offer, the union said.