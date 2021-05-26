From homeless addict to 'Hot Ones': Tucsonan's hot sauce gets national spotlight

Zac Perkins was pretty much living on the streets of Phoenix five years ago, strung out on alcohol and meth.

Today, he's on the verge of becoming Tucson's ambassador of hot sauce.

His handcrafted High Desert Sauce Co. Tikk-Hot Masala is one of 10 small-batch craft hot sauces from around the country to be featured on season 15 of "Hot Ones," a popular YouTube show from First We Feast in which celebrities eat chicken wings made with the hot sauces to decide which is the spiciest.

The season premieres at 8 a.m. Tucson time on Thursday, May 27.

First We Feast has 10 million subscribers and guest celebrities, who answer questions while eating hot wings, have included comedians Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Ken Jeong, Trevor Noah and Chelsea Handler, as well as Justin Timberlake, Gordon Ramsay and Jennifer Garner.

"There are hot sauce makers that have been in the game a lot longer than me and still haven't had the opportunity to send" "Hot Ones" samples, said Perkins. "I am in a position that every craft hot sauce maker wants to be in. What's not to be excited about?"