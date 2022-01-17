 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

Nova Home Loans: In 2021, Nova Home Loans committed to donating over $500,000 to the communities it serves through its annual Giving Campaign. First place and a donation of $100,000 went to the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson; second place and a donation of $50,000 was awarded to Youth On Their Own; third place and a donation of $30,000 was given to Community Extensions Program. Outside the Tucson region, Nova Home Loans donated the remaining funds of the $500,000 commitment to a broad variety of other nonprofits selected by local community members in the states they serve.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com

