LiveRamp Selects Greater Phoenix for U.S. Office Expansion

“Phoenix has long been on our radar as a vibrant area with a wellspring of talent, plus a great place to live and work. A new office here unlocks more employment opportunities and a scalable path to growth in close proximity to our San Francisco headquarters,” said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp. “For the past year, we have focused heavily on strategizing beyond work-from-home to ensure we come out of the pandemic stronger than ever — better connected, more effective and more well-equipped to support our team and customers.”

Initially, LiveRamp plans to hire positions in Customer Support, Customer Success and Business Enablement teams in the Phoenix area, offering highly competitive and comprehensive benefits, and meaningful career growth opportunities. The expansion team is currently scouting locations for a permanent office space, where Greater Phoenix-area employees will join LiveRamp’s global effort to enable organizations to better connect, control, and activate data, transform customer experiences, and generate valuable business outcomes.