Tucson financing group works to broaden reach for small businesses, homebuyers

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between public and private financing," Thompson said.

With a diverse background that began in New York and Chicago working on gang violence prevention and early childhood education, Thompson was drawn to Startup Tucson for its support of young entrepreneurs.

Overseeing the IDA, she hopes to support those startups and dreamers who want to bring more experience to Tucson.

"Sometimes they're really difficult projects that die on the vine," she said. "I realized the IDA is a critical piece and really wanted to be a part of the puzzle."

While charging interest rates that are higher than traditional lenders, the IDA also takes chances on local businesses and nonprofits that major banks pass on.

Sheila Millette, owner of event venue Kingan Gardens, was working on a traditional bank loan when someone told her about the IDA.

She had been leasing her space 325 W. Franklin St. for about two years when she tried to buy it.

IDA was able to loan her the money to buy the building.