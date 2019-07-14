Nanotherapeutics expert Lu joins UA College of Pharmacy
The University of Arizona College of Pharmacy appointed Jianqin Lu as assistant professor in pharmaceutics/pharmacokinetics in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology.
Lu’s research applies synthetic chemistry, nanoparticle engineering and tumor immunology to develop nanotherapeutics to address pressing unmet needs in current cancer therapy.
He trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the California NanoSystems Institute. He earned his bachelor of science in pharmacy from Hunan University of Chinese Medicine in China in 2010, followed by his doctorate in pharmaceutics from the University of Pittsburgh in 2014.
CBRE welcomes Demeroutis, specialist in industrial properties
Alex Demeroutis joined CBRE’s Tucson office as associate in industrial and logistics advisory and transaction services.
Demeroutis will specialize in the sale and lease of industrial properties used for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, back office, and research and development.
She comes to CBRE from the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce where she was vice President and events director.
Truly Nolen’s Wild promoted to chief financial officer
Truly Nolen Pest Control announced the promotion of executive team member Matt Wild to the newly created position of chief financial officer in the company’s corporate headquarters at 432 S. Williams Blvd.
Wild, who originally worked for Truly Nolen from 1999-2001 as a staff accountant and in acquisitions and strategic planning, rejoined the company in 2013 as director of finance and business strategies. In between, he spent 10 years as chief executive officer and chief financial officer for San Luis Sports Therapy/Movement for Life in San Luis Obispo, California.
YMCA of Southern Arizona picks Winchester to direct NW branch
The YMCA of Southern Arizona named John Winchester as executive director of the northwest branch, where he will oversee operations, volunteer and staff development, financial development, and collaboration with community stakeholders.
Winchester comes to the YMCA from the University of Arizona, where he managed outreach and marketing for the Arizona Center for Judaic Studies.
Webb promoted to vice president of retail delivery at Vantage West
Vantage West Credit Union promoted Keysha Webb to vice president of retail delivery. Webb is responsible for developing and driving a service delivery model that includes digital banking, a member solutions center, retail sales and deposit operations.
She previously served as assistant vice president for retail solutions and led the credit union’s first digital banking conversion in April.
Webb obtained her bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Arizona, and her master’s of business administration from the UA Eller College of Business and Public Administration.