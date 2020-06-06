No end in sight for Asarco copper strike, but critical ruling lies ahead

James has had to take side work doing handyman jobs and landscaping to help support his family, which includes four young children.

He’s also gotten some assistance to pay his mortgage from a union relief fund.

Though it’s been tough, James remains resolute in what he terms a fight for the union’s survival against Asarco and Grupo Mexico.

“The company’s just trying to break the union, do away with the union,” James said. “I’ll hold out for as long as it takes – I’m in it for the long haul.”

LOOKING BACK FOR A GLIMPSE AT THE ROAD AHEAD

The unions’ latest unfair-labor-practices charges follow Asarco’s settlement of an NLRB complaint in 2017 in which it agreed to halt similar practices.

Leah Jaffe, a University of Arizona adjunct law professor and former NLRB attorney, said the outcome of the unions’ unfair labor practices case is critical because union members can’t legally be discharged or replaced during a such a strike, unlike strikes prompted solely by economic issues.

“ULP (unfair labor practices) strikes have the most protection,” said Jaffe, a former deputy regional attorney for the NLRB who is special counsel at the UA’s Workers’ Rights Clinic.