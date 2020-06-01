Protest vandalism delays downtown Tucson restaurants' reopening plans

Fulvia Steffenone got the call a few hours after she closed her downtown Italian restaurant La Fufi — Caffé Milano at 46 W. Congress St. Friday night.

Someone had broken out the glass front door and there were possibly people inside taking selfies or some such, a business neighbor told her.

When they closed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, all was quiet. But within hours, a group of hundreds of protestors marched down East Broadway, speaking out against the killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Steffenone, who has owned Caffé Milano with her husband Alfredo for nearly seven of its 22 years, said the protest was a surprise. She and her fellow downtown business owners had expected an organized event Saturday, but not Friday.

“We counted a dozen windows broken out front between Charro Steak and Charro del Rey,” said Ray Flores, whose family owns the two downtown restaurants on East Broadway.

Flores, whose Flores Concepts also owns a trio of El Charro Cafés, including the flagship at 311 N. Court Ave. downtown, was hoping to finally reopen his dining rooms after the coronavirus had forced him to close back in March. But after surveying the damage, he said those plans will likely change.

“We were shooting for the week of Father’s Day” on June 21, he said Monday as he estimated that it would take at least 10 days to special order the replacement glass for Charro Steak. “If we open up we might have some boarded windows. It’s a dysfunctional situation right now.”