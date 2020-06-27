Senae Thai, Saffron Indian Bistro latest to pull back on dining in

Two area restaurants — Senae Thai Bistro downtown and Saffron Indian Bistro in Oro Valley — paused their dine-in services this weekend as the state's number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Saffron at 7607 N. Oracle Road closed its dining room on Friday, June 26; Senae at 63 E. Congress St. followed suit on Saturday, June 27, joining several Tucson restaurants that have returned to carryout or have closed altogether.

"We want you to be safe. Let’s come together as a community and take care of one another," the owners of Saffron posted on Facebook. "Thank you for your continued support. We appreciate each and every one of you."

Senae chef-owner Dee Buizer closed her dining room after seeing too many people not complying with the county and city's mandatory face mask order.

"I feel bad for shutting down my dining room again but feel it’s imperative to do so in order to protect the health of my staff and guests," Buizer posted on Facebook Saturday morning. "When dining in, we all breathe the same air through the same ventilation system. Let’s all wear masks and do whatever we can to help stop the spike and flatten the curve so we can reopen again safely."

On Saturday, Arizona reported 3,591 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 70,051. Pima County had 250 new cases Saturday and 7,086 since the pandemic started.

Senae Thai had reopened its dining room May 17, not long after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted. his two-month stay-at-home order and green-lighted dining in with some social distancing restrictions.