Small-sat launch firm Phantom to open Tucson rocket factory

“We want to be the Henry Ford of the space industry with mass production, while others in this space are focused on vertically integrating their technology and supply chain,” Cantrell said, adding that combining mature technologies with Phantom’s own innovations will help it reach orbit faster.

That strategy is a departure from that of Cantrell’s last Tucson-based rocket startup, Vector, which tried to perfect a proprietary rocket-engine technology but failed in 2019 when a major investor withdrew its support. Vector’s launch assets were acquired in a bankruptcy auction by investors and the company is restarting testing in Tucson with different engines.

Phantom’s two-stage Daytona rocket is powered by eight engines built by Colorado-based Ursa Major Technologies. The engines have been qualified for flight, though they have not yet been flown.

The Daytona is about 61 feet long and will be capable of launching nearly 1,000 pounds into low-Earth orbit at a cost of $4 million per mission, the company says. Phantom also is developing the larger Laguna rocket, with more than twice the payload capacity of the Daytona.