Tucson casino prepares to welcome players as another opens its doors

Desert Diamond Casinos previewed what operations will look like as Casino del Sol opened its doors Wednesday following coronavirus closures that lasted for more than two months.
Players at both Desert Diamond and Casino del Sol can expect to see a reduction in available slot machines, the required use of masks, and social distancing measures in the form of signage, floor markings and the installation of Plexiglas barriers.
Cleaning efforts have also been stepped up at the gaming centers with special attention to high-contact areas and hand sanitizing stations throughout. To allow for daily deep cleaning, Desert Diamond and Casino del Sol have reduced operating hours.
On opening day, Friday, June 5, Desert Diamond’s hours will be 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thereafter, Sundays through Thursdays, hours will be 10 a.m. to midnight; and on Fridays and Saturdays they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. All guests will have their temperatures checked before entering.
At Desert Diamond, those who don’t have a mask, will be provided one. Masks can be removed only while eating, drinking and smoking.
Select dining venues and bars will be available when Desert Diamond reopens, however, the hotel, Monsoon Nightclub and bingo will be closed.
Casino del Sol welcomed players back Wednesday, June 3, after shutting its doors March 18.
In addition to the other measures, Casino del Sol is destroying playing cards daily, requiring players at table games to wear gloves, and restricting smoking to designated areas only.
Like Desert Diamond, select dining and bars are available at Casino del Sol. Amenities like the hotel pools, spa and arcade are closed.
For the latest information, go to casinodelsol.com and ddcaz.com.
