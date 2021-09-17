Tucson Tech: Advanced battery maker ready to tackle electric vehicle market

Kelley said Sion, which employs more than 90 workers including many Ph.D. scientists, plans to boost its workforce to around 200 when manufacturing begins, he said.

Sion is now busy finalizing design specifications for the manufacturing equipment needed to produce the large-format cells needed for EV battery packs, Kelley said.

“Within a year and a half, we hope to have that equipment on the floor,” he said. “We are currently in talks with major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and sort of seeing how our technology is beneficial to their EV platforms.”

Sion was initially focused on supplying long-endurance batteries for the emerging electric aircraft market.

Last year, the company completed a yearlong lab test of its lithium-metal batteries that demonstrated the batteries’ potential use with the Stratobus, a stratospheric airship under development by Thales-Alenia Space France. (And in 2014, Sion batteries using an earlier lithium-sulfur design helped power Airbus’ Zephyr 7 unmanned solar-electric plane to fly for 11 days on solar power.)

Kelley said the company is now squarely focused on supplying the burgeoning market for electric cars and trucks.