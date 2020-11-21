Tucson Tech: Old Pueblo gets new rocket firm as New Space industry develops

“We’re a space transportation company,” Cantrell said. “Thinking about the future, we don’t know what the killer app is. One thing we do know is, people have to send their objects into space and you have to move them around, and sometimes bring them back.”

After setting up a small shop on East Speedway, Phantom is in the process of building four launch vehicles and hopes to launch its first orbital flight in about two years, skipping suborbital test flights, Cantrell said.

The company has hired a dozen people, including some former Vector employees, he said.

Phantom has arranged to use rocket engines made by Colorado-based Ursa Major Technologies to power its first rocket, which at about 4 feet in diameter and roughly 50 feet in length is being designed to carry 450 kilograms, or about 1,000 pounds, into orbit, he said.

OFF-THE-SHELF SPACE TECH

Phantom’s first rocket will use seven of the Ursa Major engines for liftoff, with one engine for the second stage, Cantrell said, noting that the liquid oxygen and kerosene fueled engines have already been qualified for flight.

In contrast, Vector suffered long delays trying to develop its own engines using propylene fuel based on technology developed by co-founder John Garvey.