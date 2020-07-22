Tucson Tech: Startup aims to create new vaccines for COVID-19, future pathogens

With COVID-19 in mind, Agrawal said the company plans to initially deploy the technology to make “engineered bioparticles,” or “virus-like particles,” to create a new generation of vaccine candidates.

The technology could be key to developing vaccines for pathogens like the novel coronavirus that are zoonotic, meaning they spread from animals to humans.

Because the COVID-19 and other zoonotic viruses have shown the ability to evade human immune systems, new methods are needed to rapidly design vaccines to prevent their spread, Agrawal said.

That need is only growing, he said, citing a 2020 United Nations report that found that 75% of all emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic.

“When it jumps into humans, it’s actually something where humans are naïve, it’s something humans have never seen because it existed in an animal host,” Agrawal said. “That’s why COVID-19 has been so devastating, because nobody has any immunity to it and it has great transmissibility.”

Vaccines traditionally have been developed using live or inactive viruses or bacteria to provoke an immune response.