Tucson Tech: UA drug spinoff Reglagene aims to 'turn off' cancer

“In cancer right now, the biggest issue is therapy resistance – too often, a patient goes back and their oncologist says, ‘your cancer has returned, ” said Michael Abrahamson, business-development manager for Reglagene. “We’re working to make medicines work longer.”

While many cancer drugs target cellular proteins, which are formed from DNA instructions, to disrupt cancer, Reglagene’s DNA quadraplex “master switch” technology can “turn off” cancer cells by directly affecting the DNA, said Teri Chizue Suzuki, Reglagene’s director of biology.

Earlier versions of the DNA quadraplex technology showed promise in treating cancer in early-stage clinical trials but also caused some undesirable side effects, said Suzuki, who holds a Ph.D in biochemistry from the UA.

Reglagene has been working to refine the technology to hit only specific DNA quadraplex targets, to limit any side effects, Suzuki said.

“You want to hit only as few targets that you want to, but when you hit those other things you get toxicity and side effects,” Suzuki said. “No drug is completely specific, but you really want to try and limit the off-target activities.”