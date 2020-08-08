Tucson Tech: UA prof's invention saving sight of cataract patients worldwide

After licensing the patented technology from the UA later that year, Alcon quickly incorporated it into its PanOptix intraocular lens.

“Alcon ran with it, and put a few of their own tricks into the lenses as well,” Schwiegerling said.

After launching in Europe in 2015, PanOptix was approved for use in countries around the world, and the lens was approved in the last two major countries — the United States and Japan — last year.

At least two other trifocal lens designs have been approved for use in Europe, but Alcon’s PanOptix is the first to be approved in the U.S.

Surgery to implant the PanOptix — now available through several Tucson-area eye doctors — involves removing the lens from its sac behind the cornea and inserting the flexible PanOptix lens through a slit. The lens then heals into place with two little wings to hold it into position.

Schwiegerling says he’s thrilled with the vision he has at all distances with his PanOptix lens, though he notices there is some reduction in contrast in dim light and he sometimes sees halos around streetlights.

“It’s a lot better than before — prior to the surgery I was seeing huge starbursts,” he said.

Cost of capability