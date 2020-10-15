Tucson's celebrated Café Poca Cosa closes permanently due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed one of Tucson's most beloved downtown restaurants.

Café Poca Cosa chef-owner Suzana Davila announced on Thursday, Oct. 15, that the Mexican restaurant at 110 E. Pennington St. that she started from a small downtown space in the mid-1980s and grew into a nationally celebrated eatery would not reopen following months of being closed due to the pandemic.

“Clearly, this is not how I imagined my business would culminate. I always envisioned passing the business on to my hard-working children, who have been actively involved in the business for many years,” Davila said in a written release.

But with COVID-19 still posing a threat and the combination of the fixed costs like rent and utilities, and rising food costs and social distancing restrictions that limit the number of diners, Davila said "we just do not see a profitable way of continuing."

Davila was not ready to speak with the media on the closing, according to her publicist, Norma Gentry from ProVentures.

Davila closed Cafe Poca Cosa back in March when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all restaurants in Arizona to close their dining rooms and do takeout only. Davila's restaurant, which enjoyed wide support from throughout the greater Tucson area and was a must-stop on tourists' to-do lists, was not the sort that could easily translate into takeout so it remained closed, Gentry said.

Davila launched the restaurant in the mid-1980s with her father, Luis, in a small space downtown. The restaurant quickly became so popular that she expanded into a larger space; the original downtown location is now The Little One, which is run by her sisters, Marcela and Sandra.