UA opens new biotech-focused business incubator in Oro Valley

The University of Arizona has opened its new biotech-focused business incubator in Oro Valley, with a UA technology spinoff as its first tenant.

The UA Center for Innovation at Oro Valley occupies 4,000 square feet in a new building at 1800 E. Innovation Park Drive.

Venture West Group, developer of Oro Valley’s Innovation Park, broke ground on the building last fall after a fundraising effort spearheaded by the Oro Valley Innovation Labs, a nonprofit started by the Bioindustry Organization of Southern Arizona (BioSA).

The new building features office, lab and meeting space for up to eight companies, and has 2,000 square feet of additional space for expansion.

The center’s first tenant is TheraCea Pharma, a UA drug technology spinoff that in early November was named winner of a “sponsored launch” competition for a slot in the incubator sponsored by BioSA.

The startup was awarded entry into the UACI program for a year starting Dec. 15. The UACI program provides office and lab space, mentoring, funding opportunities, prototyping and marketing and business support. The award package also includes $5,000 cash, for a total award value of $15,000.