Work-from-home era with no commute is affecting where, how new homes are built in Tucson area

Homebuilders are hustling to keep up with an unforeseen demand for new homes that is being fueled by low mortgage rates, lack of existing home inventory and a work-from-home model that appears to be with us for some time.

The Tucson market is also attracting tech workers from places such as Silicon Valley, who are indefinitely working remotely and want to leave urban areas and reduce housing costs.

With commute times no longer a major factor for homebuyers, outlying communities such as Gladden Farms, Star Valley and Red Rock are seeing a big uptick in interest, according to developers.

And one national homebuilder is introducing a new floor plan that includes a home office with modular desks, shelving, USB charging outlets and soundproof rooms.

In June, homebuilders pulled 428 permits locally compared with 351 in June 2019 — an increase of nearly 22%. New home closings were up more than 19% in that same time frame.

“Given the underlying fundamentals of our market, we’re generally optimistic,” said local housing analyst Jim Daniel, president of R.L. Brown Reports. “And, as these tech companies say, ‘This work-from-home thing is working really well, and you’re free to work wherever you want,’ Tucson is going to be a beneficiary.”

Daniel predicts the summer months will continue to see strong sales for new homes as existing homes for sale have dropped and they’re only on the market for an average of seven days, according to data from the Tucson Association of Realtors.