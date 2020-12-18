Dr. Cassandra Peel

Dr. Peel is the Program Director/Administrative Faculty for the online MSW Program in the School of Cultural and Family Psychology at Pacific Oaks College. A Brooklyn native, Dr. Peel completed her doctorate at the University of Arizona in 2 019, with an emphasis on the socioemotional development of healthcare workers and the intersection of disability, health disparities and aging. Dr. Peel has taught and held leadership positions at The Claremont Colleges, UA , and ASU. She has created award-winning civic engagement programs, developing innovative field placements at hospitals, hospice, ambulatory clinics, rehabilitation centers and nonprofits. She is the Consulting Editor for the Health & Social Work Journal, volunteers at Planned Parenthood Southern Arizona and is a Board Member of the Rillito Bend Neighborhood Association. After working in radio and volunteering at Downtown Radio Tucson, she co-founded an online radio station, Rarity Rock Radio, with her husband Michael, 40 Under 40 Class of 2015.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!