Edith Villalobos-Zamora is the Owner if EmV Design Build. She started her business ground-up in February of 2015. Edith started her business ground-up In February, 2015, and was the only employee for the company, closing the year with revenue of $161,000. By the middle of 2020, EmV grew to a $1,000,000 revenue company with three full time employees, one part time employee, an office and a team of sub-contractors that provide quality services to EmV's clientele. EmV Design Build also supports the Arizona Community by designing house for aged-out foster care and homeless youth. In 2017, Edith was one of two honorees for Cox Communications Latina Entrepreneur of the Year. That same year, Edith won X1 2nd place Kitchen Design and X3 3rd place design awards for Southern Arizona's American Society of Interior Designers association.
