Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Wagner, Chip, and Red from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
PENNY
ID No.: A697301
Age: 1 year
Story: Penny is a sweet young female who is full of spirit and joy. Frolicking, romping, running and snuggling are her favorite pastimes. Penny is house-trained, crate-trained, and loves other dogs! She’s a little shy at first, but once she knows you, you’ll have a friend for life!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ROSCOE
ID No.: A699841
Age: 5 years
Story: Roscoe loves his people, walks, naps, and belly rubs (in that order!). He’s a polite male, housebroken, enjoys lying around the house, is great on a leash, and is so sweet.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CLAUSS
ID No.: A692076
Age: 9 years
Story: Clauss is a lovely male who enjoys cuddling, napping, and getting all the attention you’re willing to give him! He’s housebroken, sleeps through the night, enjoys going for walks, and has been a polite houseguest — the kind that isn’t nosy while you’re away.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SELINE
ID No.: A635596
Age: 9 years
Story: Seline is affectionate, housebroken, nondestructive, good with cats, great walker and knows commands. This lovely senior is blind, but that doesn’t slow her down! She’s a diabetic and takes her insulin like a true champ. If you’re curious about diabetic dogs and want to learn more about Seline and her needs, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HOOK — DMH
ID No.: A694906
Age: 8 years
Story: Hook loves a cozy bed, a yummy snack and a good brushing! He’s a talkative little guy and flirty as can be. Hook has diabetes and takes his insulin in stride and loves his low-carb food. If you’re curious about diabetic cats and want to learn more about Hook and his needs, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
THUNDER — DSH
ID No.: A701050
Age: 1 year
Story: Thunder loves to play with his fuzzy pink ball toy and string on a stick after dinner. He’s a little shy but is learning to appreciate the affection he receives and doesn’t shy away from you. He likes to eat tasty treats out of your hand, has lived with other kitties, and he has the cutest little gray nose and adorable white socks!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MR. YANG — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TUXEDO
Age: 7 years
Story: Mr. Yang was relinquished to Paws Patrol in March because he wasn’t eating. At that time, his family who cared for him could no longer keep him and several others. After taking him to the vet, Mr. Yang needed extensive dental work and although recovery has been a little slow, he is making progress. Mr. Yang is a handsome senior tuxedo cat. He is friendly, laid-back and loves attention. He enjoys your help with grooming and pays you with endless purrs. This gentle kitty may be the lap cat you always wanted and didn’t know you needed. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 year or older. Adoption fee is now $13 for Mr. Yang. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MISSY — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 7 years
Story: In early summer of 2019, Missy came to Paws Patrol. She shared many wonderful years in a quiet home with a great caretaker until that caretaker had to move into an assisted living home. Missy is a pleasingly plump and independent brown tabby. She doesn’t like to be picked up, she can be picky about lap sitting and she also needs help losing a few pounds. She does look forward to you petting her soft, smooth and fluffy fur and will purr with approval. If you have a quiet home and patience, Missy will be a great companion! Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 year or older. Adoption fee is now $13 for Missy. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
EVA
Age: 6 years.
Story: Eva is a smart and special female who learns new things quickly. She doesn’t bark much, walks well on a leash and is improving her crate training. She needs to be with someone who is home most of the time, who will help her learn to be good when home alone, and will have a secure place for her when they’re away.
Fee: $85; includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment, TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BUTTERFLY
Age: 10 years.
Story: Butterfly’s lifelong person is gone now, and she’s a bit discombobulated. This beautiful tabby female loves attention.
Fee: $45 with vet care support for life; includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
KORI
ID No.: 888719
Age: 3 years
Story: Kori is a friendly female who gets so excited at the possibility of getting attention from a person. She’s come a long way since she originally came to HSSA when she was nervous and shaky. She’s high-energy and loves to jump. Lori needs an active caretaker who is willing to go on lots of walks or runs and put in the time to train her.
Fee: $0. Her adoption fee is sponsored!
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CLEO
ID No.: 887948
Age: 12 years
Story: Cleo is one cool, affectionate cat. She enjoys getting attention from people and is social. She even walks on a harness! She loves to go for walks, and you would never guess she’s 12.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MEDUSA — MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 7 months
Story: This female was found as a stray in Casa Grande. She was brought to their shelter and when no owners came forward, SACR scooped her (and a few others) up and out of the shelter! Since being with her fosters she has blossomed! She does well with others cats, gentle dogs, and loves to play and purr her little heart out. She also loves soft blankies.
Fee: $100, includes spaying and vaccines. She is FeLV/FIV-negative, dewormed and microchipped.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
COSMO — ORANGE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2½ years
Story: Cosmo is a handsome male who is looking for his forever home. He’s good with kids and can tolerate another cat in the house. Cosmo loves to snuggle at night. He just loves to be near you and loves to be petted. He likes to talk to you if you will listen.
Fee: $99 includes testing, shots, neutering and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pets are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption.
Meet: For more information call Stacey: 869-5705.
MINERVA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 3 years
Story: Minerva loves to get pets and cuddles. She’s not a big fan of being picked up, but she loves treats, especially dried fishy ones. Minerva has a dominant personality, but that’s what makes her wonderful. She has tons of energy and loves to climb, so scratching posts and toys are a must.
Fee: $99 includes testing, shots, neutering and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals).
MICKEY — PONY and TIKKI — GRADE
Age: (Mickey) 17 years and (Tikki) 20 years
Story: Mickey is best friends with Tikki. They are inseparable. Both love to play and enjoy each other’s company. They are sweet, friendly and lovable.
Fee: Adoption fee for Mickey is $500; adoption fee for Tikki is $750
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue And Sanctuary, 520-398-2814, Tania@equinevoices.org
Meet: As of right now we are not open to the public because of COVID-19.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!