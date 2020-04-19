Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Thunder loves to play with his fuzzy pink ball toy and string on a stick after dinner. He’s a little shy but is learning to appreciate the affection he receives and doesn’t shy away from you. He likes to eat tasty treats out of your hand, has lived with other kitties, and he has the cutest little gray nose and adorable white socks!

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Mr. Yang was relinquished to Paws Patrol in March because he wasn’t eating. At that time, his family who cared for him could no longer keep him and several others. After taking him to the vet, Mr. Yang needed extensive dental work and although recovery has been a little slow, he is making progress. Mr. Yang is a handsome senior tuxedo cat. He is friendly, laid-back and loves attention. He enjoys your help with grooming and pays you with endless purrs. This gentle kitty may be the lap cat you always wanted and didn’t know you needed. Adoption qualifications required.