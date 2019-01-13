Story: Ramona is not only beautiful, she’s smart, loyal, full of life, housebroken, loves to play with toys, and is very smart and loving. She will sit for her treats, meals, and leash. Ramona enjoys family time, being a couch potato, walks, and playing with her toys.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Caramel is a purrfectly delightful girl. She’s a good listener and will offer her advice with a soft little meow. Caramel can be shy at first, but she’s a lovely companion, enjoys the company of her feline friends, loves naps and yummy treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Benji is an energetic guy who loves playing with his favorite toys. On a foster home overnight, Benji was the perfect guest. He’s house trained, respectful, and didn’t steal the remote. Hesitant around new people, Benji needs someone understanding he can trust.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn’t. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.
Story: Tipsy is a sweet buy very shy girl who is searching for her forever family. Tipsy enjoys learning and will make a wonderful companion. She needs a patient family while she builds her confidence.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Story: Abbey is a darling who has been returned to the shelter, twice. She’s a good girl, but needs to be an only cat. She likes a good belly rub and will curl up next to you and lounge with you all day, if you will let her. We adore Abbey, and hope that she can find a wonderful home with people who cater to her every whim.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or pawsitively cats.org.
Meet: Pawsitively Cats Shelter, 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
story: Chief is a very curious, sweet boy, who loves to get in the middle of everything so he can supervise the humans around. He likes treats and ear scratchies. He does get overstimulated, and can nibble/bite when he’s feeling overwhelmed with “too much love.” He’s active, likes toys and loves snoozing in the sunshine. Chief needs an understanding human who can handle a feisty cat, and is willing to give him a chance. He cannot be in a home with other animals, as he doesn’t like cats or dogs. Would not be suitable for a home with small children. He will be an amazing kitty, for the right person, and will love his humans fiercely.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
ADOPTED: Yoda was adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley. Sammie, Telstar, Rosie, Howler, and Rocky Road were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center. Idella was adopted from Pawsitively Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
EDGAR
ID No.: A653056.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Edgar is a very easy going, mellow, and sweet fellow. This handsome guy sits nicely for yummy treats, leashes up and walks easily and is a wonderful companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
KAI KAI
ID No.: A407827.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Kai Kai is a very sweet girl who knows sit, takes treats gently, has a friendly temperament, loves people, and is a rock star in play group.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
RAMONA
ID No.: A634257.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Ramona is not only beautiful, she’s smart, loyal, full of life, housebroken, loves to play with toys, and is very smart and loving. She will sit for her treats, meals, and leash. Ramona enjoys family time, being a couch potato, walks, and playing with her toys.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
SYLVESTER
ID No.: A648013.
Age: 1 year 5 months.
Story: Sylvester is a sweet, fun-loving, and carefree young man. He’s well-behaved and easy to handle. Sylvester rides perfectly in the car, knows sit, and walks well on a leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CARAMEL — DSH
ID No.: A652010.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Caramel is a purrfectly delightful girl. She’s a good listener and will offer her advice with a soft little meow. Caramel can be shy at first, but she’s a lovely companion, enjoys the company of her feline friends, loves naps and yummy treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BENJI — LAB MIX
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Benji is an energetic guy who loves playing with his favorite toys. On a foster home overnight, Benji was the perfect guest. He’s house trained, respectful, and didn’t steal the remote. Hesitant around new people, Benji needs someone understanding he can trust.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
RAINY — SHORTHAIRED TABBY
Age: 8 months.
Story: Rainy and his identical twin brother, Stormy, drew the short straws when mom had to downsize her cat pack. Staying together would be great, but they’d be willing to separate if necessary.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
CINNAMON — AMBER BROWN TABBY
Age: 3 months.
Story: Cinnamon is a playful kitten who is adventurous and full of energy. She is a pretty little brown tabby with an amber spot on her forehead. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn’t. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.
Story: Tipsy is a sweet buy very shy girl who is searching for her forever family. Tipsy enjoys learning and will make a wonderful companion. She needs a patient family while she builds her confidence.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
COLETTE
ID No.: 845297.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Colette is a very sweet girl who loves attention and enjoys long chats with my favorite people. Colette is looking for a loving family with older, calmer kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
ABBEY — DSH CALICO
Age: 6 years.
Story: Abbey is a darling who has been returned to the shelter, twice. She’s a good girl, but needs to be an only cat. She likes a good belly rub and will curl up next to you and lounge with you all day, if you will let her. We adore Abbey, and hope that she can find a wonderful home with people who cater to her every whim.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or pawsitively cats.org.
Meet: Pawsitively Cats Shelter, 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.