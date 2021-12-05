Locals write about frontier women, Arizona landmarks and more

“…chintz and muslin, and a little skillful arrangement did wonders,” wrote an upbeat Julia Edith Kirkham Davis in 1869 of her hardscrabble accommodations at Camp MacDowell in the Arizona Territory. Davis was accustomed to a comfortable life in Oakland, California, but she wasn’t about to let her fragile health or her new baby prevent her from accompanying her husband across the treacherous desert from San Diego to Yuma, then on to his posting at Camp McDowell. Like many military wives, Davis was determined to make the best of it. As Jan Cleere demonstrates in this collection, military wives who anticipated hardship in the Arizona Territory were rarely disappointed: at best, it was a rough and dangerous life, marked by deprivation, hard work, and few female friends. At worst, it could be deadly. Not all the wives highlighted in this fascinating book were as chirpy as Mrs. Davis, but they were determined, resourceful, and quietly courageous. Cleere sums it up neatly in her enlightening introduction: “The husband’s career,” she says, “became the wife’s profession.” They lived with their decision not to be left behind and were remarkably adaptable: one wife reported that the safest place to hide during an Apache raid was in a stone fireplace; another remarked that rattles from a rattlesnake made an entertaining baby toy. Surprisingly, many would have fond memories of their time in the desert.