Southern Arizona books about travel, political intrigue, 'tight shackles'

Encouraged by readers of his series of weekly reflections on finding spiritual and psychological wholeness, clinical psychologist and medical educator Frederic C. Craigie Jr. compiled a year’s worth of meditations into this timely volume.

After a 37-year career teaching in a family medicine residency, Craigie is now a faculty member of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, where he teaches about spiritual and psychological resilience and well-being.

Craigie groups his short (three-four page) meditations into 12 categories such as “Miracles,” “Activism,” “Gratitude” and “Creativity.” Each consists of a quotation, Craigie’s reflections on the quotation, and some related suggestions for the reader to follow to deepen his/her spirituality, and a brief bio of the person quoted.

Craigie’s wide variety of quotation sources invites open, non-doctrinaire or particularly religious considerations. It is especially welcome at this historically physically and psychologically trying time. — Christine Wald-Hopkins

Helene Woodhams is retired from Pima County Public Library, where she was literary arts librarian and coordinator of Southwest Books of the Year, the library’s annual literature review.

Christine Wald-Hopkins, a former educator and occasional essayist, has long been a book critic for national, regional and local newspapers.

If you are a Southern Arizona Author and would like your book to be considered for this column, send a copy to: Sara Brown, P.O. Box 26887, Tucson, AZ, 85726-6887. Give the price and contact name. Books must have been published within a year. Authors may submit no more than one book per calendar year.