El Con movie theater temporarily closed; operations combined with Park Place theater

Films set for 2020 releases were pushed back to 2021, and even that might have been optimistic, some industry insiders have said.

Warner Bros., for example, is hedging its bets by streaming new releases on its HBO Max subscription service on the same day they hit theaters, according to published reports. “Wonder Woman 1984” was one of the first, released on HBO the same day it went to theaters last December, prompting tens of thousands of new HBO subscriptions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Upcoming titles heading for the duo-release include the epic monster showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” in May; the sci-fi thriller “Dune” in October; and the highly-anticipated “The Matrix 4” set to be released around Christmas in December, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Cinemark’s Century Gateway 12 on North Kolb Avenue, meanwhile, remains closed while nearly half of the movies being played on the 12 screens at Cinemark’s Century Theatres at the Oro Valley Marketplace are so-called “Comeback Classics” — movies that in a few cases haven’t been shown in a theater in years. The lineup this week, for example, includes the 2014 historical drama “Selma” and the 2004 Will Ferrell comedy “Anchorman.”