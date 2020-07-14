Fourth Avenue campaign encourages Tucsonans to wear face masks

If you’ve taken a stroll down North Fourth Avenue in recent days, you may have seen 2-foot cutouts of mask-wearing pigeons wheat-pasted on participating store fronts.

The pigeons are part of a campaign with the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition — which is made of local neighborhoods and businesses — that encourages Tucsonans to wear face masks and social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for the campaign started before local mask mandates were put in place.

“I think it would be an awesome thing to just reinforce the idea (of wearing masks) and maybe even in an ironic and funny way with this filthy pigeon telling humans, ‘You should wear a mask,’” says John Carrillo, who created the campaign’s artwork. “Not being preachy, it’s just — if this dirty bird can wear a mask, we can all wear a mask.”

The 20 black-and-white pigeons you might spot along Fourth Avenue are all diverse — from a mom pigeon to a skateboarding pigeon to a pigeon playing music.

“Fourth Avenue is eclectic and these pigeons are eclectic,” says Pop Cycle co-owner DeeDee Koenen. “We’re just trying to approach it in a way that’s like, ‘Why not?’ and make it fun.”

Carrillo also designed a poster and stickers for local businesses to hang up and the coalition is working on a video for the campaign.

