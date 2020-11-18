Nancy McCallion's new CD tackles pandemic, politics and immigration travesties

Nancy McCallion set out early this year to record a solo album centered on America’s flawed immigration system.

But then COVID-19 happened and her social activism songwriting self opened the door for her introspective pandemic songwriting self.

And what started out as a single-issue political statement morphed into one of the Mollys singer-songwriter’s most outspoken, topical album in a career that goes back four decades.

“Go to Ground,” McCallion’s first studio album since 2016’s “Dancing Days,” captures the political, social and personal emotions that McCallion has been feeling for most of 2020.

“I had initially wanted to do an album that was focused solely on immigration, but everything else with COVID came up and I felt they all kind of fit in a way,” said the 56-year-old founder of the popular Tucson Irish-influenced band The Mollys.