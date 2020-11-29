Tucson is getting a new sculpture park

A new sculpture park is coming to Tucson with an exhibition of large-scale works already on the books for January.
The public park was established by SculptureTucson, a local nonprofit that works to enhance Arizona’s cultural landscape by placing sculptures in public spaces. It is next to the organization’s headquarters at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road.
“We are thrilled to debut our new sculpture park in the New Year,” says Barbara Grygutis, board president of SculptureTucson. “We hope the community will enjoy seeing it as much as we have enjoyed orchestrating it.”
Featured artists displaying large-scale works include Rotraut Moquay, Fred Borcherdt, Al Glann, Kevin Caron, Steven Derks, Willie Ray Parish, Jeff Timan, Elizabeth Frank, Hector Ortega and Taryn Moore, Greg Corman, Pat Frederick, Jonquil LeMaster, Julia Arriola, Adrian Wall, Joy Fox McGrew, Jimmy Descant, Peter Eisner, Joan Waters, John Nelson, and Barbara Jo Borch.
The sculptures will be on exhibit from Jan. 9 through May 3 throughout the two-acre park. It will be open to the public by appointment Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All sculptures on display will be for sale by the artists.
For the latest from the organization, visit facebook.com/SculptureTucson.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!