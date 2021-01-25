Wine is divine in COVID times: Southern Arizona industry sees dramatic uptick

“It allows people to really appreciate those times when they were at that restaurant and enjoying that great bottle of wine," added George Bon, whose 3-month-old George Wine Shop in the Williams Center has exceeded even his most ambitious expectations.

Keeling said 2020 might turn out to be his biggest sales year since he opened the winery in 2003. Keeling, who has 21 of his 50 acres under vine and plans to expand his vineyard by another 40 acres that he bought from his neighbor, said he was initially worried when the state shut everything down last March. But his retail sales to Tucson-area grocery and wine stores, along with support from his 1,000-member wine club, picked up, and "we sold a ton of wine," he said.

"Our customers … just stepped up," he said.

It was a similar story for Bon's fledgling wine store, which he opened in October after the pandemic cost him his convention/group sales job at a Tucson resort.

“It was a really hard decision to come to grips with and say, 'Yes, let’s do it,' especially as the local restaurants were suffering,” Bon said.

Sales in his first few months "exceeded our initial ideas of our sales goals," which Bon partly attributes to the fact that in addition to in-store and curbside retail sales, he also delivers.