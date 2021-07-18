This sake produced in Arizona will transport you to Japan

Sakurai’s appreciation of nature and how he approaches crafting his sake was formed during the 10 years he spent working in Japan’s sake industry, learning the trade in breweries across the country. At one of those breweries in the midsize city of Akita, he met his wife, Heather, who was on a sake tour he was leading. They fell in love and later married in Niigata.

After years of working for others, Sakurai saved enough money to launch his own sake brewery. But opening a sake brewery in Japan involves a complicated licensing process. In Arizona, where Heather had gone to high school in Holbrook, the process was not nearly as challenging.

In 2014, the couple and their three children left Japan and moved to Holbrook, about 140 miles from Heather’s family, to give the rural Arizona town a chance.

In turn, the community of Holbrook provided a chance for Sakurai, his family and Arizona Sake.

Heather Sakurai remembers how nervous her husband was when he was preparing to present his proposal to the Holbrook City Council just before Christmas 2015. He wanted to launch the brewery out of his garage, which required a conditional use permit from the town.