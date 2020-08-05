UA film students forced to swap big screen debut for YouTube thanks to pandemic

In some ways, “I Dream in Widescreen” — the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television’s annual senior thesis film showcase — is a little bit Academy Awards meets graduation pomp and circumstance.

It’s a chance for budding filmmakers such as Zayna Altoubal and Daniel Paz to bask in the spotlight for eight or 10 precious minutes as their films — the culmination of four years of study and trial-by-fire experience — are shown for the first time on a big screen.

This year’s annual event will be shown on a much smaller screen as the 2020 showcase goes virtual, being streamed on YouTube, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am definitely frustrated that I couldn’t see my film on a big screen with amazing surround sound and loud, bold colors and music,” said Altoubal, 21. “But I think, me, as well as my classmates, all of us have a future so I think that it’s frustrating, and it’s disappointing, but the best thing to do is use that disappointment and use that as fuel for the motivation to make something big and something impressive down the line.”

“I Dream in Widescreen” 2020 was originally scheduled for May 2 at the Fox Tucson Theatre, but the event was postponed in response to the pandemic. The Fox has been closed since March and will remain closed at least through December.

Back in March when Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order that closed the UA, public schools and all non-essential businesses, Altoubal and her classmates were in the thick of editing their films.