With Hollywood delaying blockbuster summer films, cinemas slow to reopen

Release dates for Hollywood’s slate of summer blockbusters are a moving target, and so, it appears, is the reopening timeline of our neighborhood cinemas.

With no new movies to put on their screens, most theater companies including Arizona’s big players — Harkins Theatres and AMC — have little incentive to flip on the projector.

And just how they will look when they finally do open their doors is anyone’s guess; theater companies are taking their cues from public health and government officials and industry leaders. Most agree, though, that we will see less available seats, more screens playing the big movies and dramatic changes to customer snack bar loyalty programs including drink and popcorn refills.

And those salty and sweet sprinkles and extra butter we like to add to our popcorn could be gone. Guidelines now call for eliminating the self-serve dispensers and instead offer single-serve options.

Cinemark, which has four Tucson-area theaters including Century Theatres at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 1300 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., and Century Gateway 12 at 770 N. Kolb Road, posted on its website that it was shooting for a mid-summer reopening.

Dine-in theater RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, announced last week that it will re-open its Tucson location June 10 with some new films and some classics. Details on safety protocols are expected soon, the theater said on its Facebook page.

Harkins, which has theaters throughout Arizona and in Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas and two in Tucson — the south-side Tucson Spectrum 18 at 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and Arizona Pavilions 12 at 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive in Marana — plans to reopen this summer, but they have not released a date or a month.