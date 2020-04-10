Club Congress returns to regularly scheduled musical mission — virtually

Tucson's hip-and-happening downtown concert venue is back ... sort of.

Nearly a month after turning off the lights and closing the doors in reaction to the coronavirus health crisis, Club Congress at Hotel Congress is back in the concert biz — virtually.

The venue, which hosts concerts by homegrown artists alongside national and international touring artists, has partnered with the Southern Arizona Artists and Musicians Healthcare Allianc to stream live performances by local artists.

The club at 311 E. Congress St. is broadcasting concerts live and remote from artists’ home studios on all major of Hotel Congress's social media platforms: Its website, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitch).

Club Congress launched the virtual concert series last week and has hosted a handful of artists including Euro-centric R&B singer Seanloui on Wednesday and DJ Posis8n on Thursday. Performance begin streaming at 9 p.m. nightly.