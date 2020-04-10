Tucson's hip-and-happening downtown concert venue is back ... sort of.
Nearly a month after turning off the lights and closing the doors in reaction to the coronavirus health crisis, Club Congress at Hotel Congress is back in the concert biz — virtually.
The venue, which hosts concerts by homegrown artists alongside national and international touring artists, has partnered with the Southern Arizona Artists and Musicians Healthcare Allianc to stream live performances by local artists.
The club at 311 E. Congress St. is broadcasting concerts live and remote from artists’ home studios on all major of Hotel Congress's social media platforms: Its website, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitch).
Club Congress launched the virtual concert series last week and has hosted a handful of artists including Euro-centric R&B singer Seanloui on Wednesday and DJ Posis8n on Thursday. Performance begin streaming at 9 p.m. nightly.
Tucson singer-songwriter Brian Lopez is on a double bill with the cumbia reggaton DJ duo El Tambó on Good Friday, April 10. Lopez will perform live from his XIXA studio space downtown at 9 p.m.; El Tambó is up at 10 p.m.
Other artists in the CCTV streaming series:
• Mute Swan, Saturday, April. 11
• Boca Digital, Sunday, April 12
• DJ Ripdee, Monday, April 13
• Wooden Tooth Records takeover, April 14
It's free to watch the shows. Some of the artists are accepting tips through their virtual tip jars.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch
In this Series
April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 3,100+ confirmed cases in Arizona, state to disclose more location info
-
Updated
More than 3,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona; 543 cases in Pima County
-
Updated
Southern Arizona mayors urge public not to congregate at parks for Easter and Passover
-
Updated
Club Congress returns to regularly scheduled musical mission — virtually
- 98 updates
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!