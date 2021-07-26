From twangy country to a funky free-for-all, Tucson stages will be active

Tucson's favorite Mexican troubadour Salvador Duran is serenading us on the tiny Tap Room Patio at Hotel Congress, the only space where you'll find live entertainment at the historic downtown hotel while they do some renovations and upgrades to the Club Congress Patio Stage. Duran has been a regular on Congress's outdoor patio, which will reopen in early August, since last November. He's even done a few performances in the hotel lobby. No matter the space, it's always great to see Duran, the multi-instrumentalist who often multitasks on guitar and harmonica, singing soulful Americana-Mexican folk tunes. The show is Thursday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and you have to be at least 21 to attend.