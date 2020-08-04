Get your live music fix with these parking lot Tucson concerts

The folks at the east side Gaslight Theatre and the Oro Valley Gaslight Music Hall get us.

They know we are jonesing to see our favorite Tucson bands live — or as live as we can in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

They know we love our local George Strait tribute artist Kevin Sterner, but watching him on Zoom or Facebook live just isn’t the same.

Sterner, who has been singing Strait’s greatest hits for years in the Tucson area, thrives on audience interaction. Heck, all artists do.

Which is why we are especially excited that the Gaslight is bringing in a handful of Tucson artists to perform parking lot concerts at both locations through August. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission at both locations — Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway; and Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road — is $30 a carload. Parking spaces are limited so reservations are encouraged. The lineup:

Gaslight Theatre Outdoor Porch Series

thegaslighttheatre.com, 886-9428