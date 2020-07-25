Making music in a pandemic: Tucson conductors turn to tech to connect

Charles David Young was feeling a bit antsy in late May. It had been months since he and his fellow Foothills Phil musicians had shared a stage after rehearsals were halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On top of that, the multigenerational volunteer orchestra in late spring made the unthinkable decision to cancel its 2020-21 season — the first time that’s happened in the community orchestra’s 25 years.

“Desperation is the mother of invention, and it was this that led me to propose to Bob Atwell, who has been composing amazing pieces for the Foothills Phil for many years, to write something for the times we are living through,” recalled Young, who has played trumpet in the orchestra for seven years.

What Atwell, a retired engineer who has been composing since 1960, came up with was a delightful piece aptly named “Corona Waltz.” Young says it fit his bill and “captures both the desperation and the hope that this virus has wrought on us as it pirouettes its way through our society, bringing out both our best and worst angels.”

The work, which 20 members of the 80-member orchestra recorded in June for a YouTube video that was released last week, is among the more ambitious projects undertaken by Tucson orchestras during the pandemic. It’s also one that shows that while the health crisis might have closed concert halls and canceled classical music seasons worldwide, it has not silenced Tucson orchestras and conductors.

From the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s virtual book club streamed through its YouTube channel to True Concord Voices & Orchestra’s weekly themed playlists that are attracting an audience well beyond our borders, conductors and musicians are thinking outside the box and turning to technology to keep the music going.