Rockers Greta Van Fleet return for explosive Tucson Arena show

The last time rock band Greta Van Fleet took the stage in Tucson was back in 2017 when fans crammed in tight for the sold-out show at the Rialto Theatre.

A few years and some quarantine months later, the pandemic gave the guys a lot of extra time to polish and perfect a new and improved elevated show that they are bringing our way. But this time, they will play Tucson Arena downtown, a venue that holds about nine times the number of people as the Rialto.

“Visually, it’s quite the show, it’s quite the spectacle, blowing a lot of (expletive) up on stage and lots of new lighting,” drummer Danny Wagner said during a phone interview last week to talk about Greta Van Fleet’s Tucson show on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The band, known for its sonic similarities to legendary Brit rockers Led Zeppelin, has added lighting elements and a little pyrotechnics to their stage show.

“We have a completely white stage, and it’s kind of metaphorically like a blank canvas, starting fresh, but it absorbs all the lights ... and controls the mood,” Wagner said.

The drummer said his band is stoked to perform their latest album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” which was released in 2021. But the pandemic paused plans to tour on the album until this year.

Wagner said he and his bandmates’ approach to the album comes from always writing in chaotic moments, like backstage, but also by pulling from their “personal archives.”

“We had a lot of these songs that had been sitting on the shelves for years,” he said. “We actually attempted to record ‘Heat Above’ back in 2017, but it just wasn’t time. Sometimes songs just need to sit there and mature and you re-approach them later when you see fit.”

Wagner said the pandemic also gave them a lot of time to adjust and really dig deep to figure out how they wanted to perform this album live.

Greta Van Fleet has been on its 42-stop “Dreams in Gold Tour” since August; Tucson is one of handful of shows they will do to close out November before taking a short break. They have only a few shows on the books for December.

“We’re busing it… . It’s almost like camping in a way. We’re all sleeping in little bunks next to each other and it’s a big massive bus,” Wagner said.