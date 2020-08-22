Tucson country newcomer releases first single

Tucson country singer Mark Miller has been writing songs since he was in high school, but the Sabino High grad never really thought much of them.

"I didn't think they were any good," said the 24-year-old Columbus, Mississippi, native who grew up in Tucson and has been performing for four or five years.

But even so, he would road-test a few of those originals in his live shows at a handful of Tucson bars including Cow Pony, Sahuaro Corners and Marana's The Station, sneaking them in between covers of songs by his 1990s country heroes including Garth Brooks, George Strait and Brooks & Dunn, and his new favorites Cody Johnson and Luke Combs.

Last summer, he decided it was time to go all in on his music career. He teamed up with Duhamel "Du" Cassell — aka Tucson-based DJ Du — to record an EP of six songs he had written over the years. The EP is still a work in progress and could be released early next year. On Aug. 14, he released the first single, "Run Away With Me."