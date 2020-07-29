Tucson singer uses national platform to shine spotlight on the Old Pueblo

Lopez and his guests — Tucson singer-songwriter Mattea and the Latinx cumbia duo Los Èsplifs — will be roughly 2,280 miles from that hallowed Kennedy Center stage when they perform Friday. But the idea of having a national audience experience Tucson art is almost more exciting than being on that stage, Lopez said.

“I want people from across the country to get a unique sense of what this area looks like and sounds like and the things that we care about from this area, and all of that can be done through advocacy of music,” Lopez said. “And I think that’s what you get from music.”

One of the goals of “Arts Across America” is to showcase artists who “exemplify unique regional artistic styles, and are using their medium as a tool for advocacy and social justice,” according to the Kennedy Center.

“In these times when people are striving for liberation, I think it is very important for us as brown and Black people to show people how we can strive to keep our traditions” alive and relevant, said Saul Millan of Los Èsplifs.