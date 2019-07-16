FITNESS
Tai chi
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Intermediate Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Intermediate class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano leads class, beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi for Balance & Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. All ages. 5:30-7 p.m. July 25. $5. 465-6561.
Yoga
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in The Foothills UMC Community Center, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. Mats and props provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 22 and 24. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Yoga for Stress — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Expect breathing exercises and gentle stretching. Bring a mat or a towel. For adults. 6-7 p.m. July 22. Free. 594-5275.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. 7-7:30 a.m. July 23. Free. 268-9030. downtowntucson.org.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. A slower moving class, beginning students or those returning to yoga after an injury or other challenge will find this class to be very supportive in regards to their individual needs. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Yin & Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 8-9 a.m. July 28. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Ages 50 and up. 9-10:45 a.m. July 28; 10:45 a.m.-noon. July 28. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
Martial arts/Meditation
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Desert Rain Zen Weekly Sit — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. General we do two 25 minute sits with a brief walking mediation in between, followed by tea and talk. Chairs available for those who aren't comfortable sitting on cushions. 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.