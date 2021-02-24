While the rodeo's away, Tucson's cowboys still play

What better way to recreate the rodeo experience than a trip to the east side’s perennial tourist favorite Trail Dust Town, where cute-as-heck wooden A-frame shops sit on wooden sidewalks festooned with 1800s-era-ish street lights and a wagon minus its horses parked in front of Tucson’s iconic Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse and Saloon. In non-COVID times, you could see actors perform shootouts in the “town square” or from the saloon. And while all of that is on hold, the steakhouse is open and still drawing in fans of the Wild West. But once you take your seat, after passing through the no-ties inspection — yep that’s still a thing here; anyone wearing a tie will have it cut in half before they are seated — the restaurant’s self-proclaimed “Famous Cowboy Steak Dinner” will steal the show. It’s a steak with baked potato and fruit cobbler for dessert. Steaks are cooked over a mesquite fire and come in sizes for all appetites and cuts including filet mignon, ribeye and New York strip.