If you go

MOCA’s upcoming exhibition “Blessed Be: Mysticism, Spirituality, and the Occult in Contemporary Art” opens with a public reception at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, and continues through Dec. 30.

“The exhibition will explore religion, ritual, cult mentality, and the human impulse to belong and participate, as viewed through the lens of cultural production,” according to a news release.

In addition, the show will examine the relationship between “cult” and “culture” and how museum spaces, like sites of worship, are places for sustained, concentrated attention and contemplation, the release says.

Also coming up:

Free Third Thursday Yappy Hour — Bring Fido for doggy drinks and activities or take a new pal home during this quarterly event, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20.