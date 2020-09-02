Maj. Gen. Frank Lewis Culin was born in Seattle, Washington, on March 31, 1892. He arrived with his parents in Tucson, Arizona Territory, in 1903, where his father Frank L. Culin worked as an accountant for the Albert Steinfeld Mercantile Company. He met his future wife, Ella Greene Sneed, while attending the University of Arizona. Although he majored in mining engineering, his true love was the military and while at the university he was a prominent member of the Army ROTC. Upon graduation he was commissioned a first lieutenant and was called to active duty in the punitive expedition against Pancho Villa. In 1918 he served in France during WWI. Frank remained in the Army and during WWII served in both the Pacific and European theaters. In Europe he was promoted to major general and was the commander of the 87th infantry division, which preformed valiantly during the Battle of the Bulge and beyond. During Frank's long military career he received numerous awards including the Silver Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Oak Leaf Cluster to the Silver Medal. After WWII Frank and Ella retired to Monterey, California. Frank died in 1967 and Ella in 1980. They are buried near his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Culin, in Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson. Frank and Ella had three children, all deceased: Virginia Culin Roberts, Frank Lewis Culin IV, and John Edward Culin. His living descendants include his grandchildren: James Culin Scott, Carol Scott Russell, Marcia Scott Hayes, Barbara Culin Rench, Frank Lewis Culin V, Lewis Culin, John E. Culin and several great and great-great grandchildren.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
