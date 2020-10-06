From drawing to styling the hair of her dolls to watching her mom do embroidery around the house, Holley Bakich was always a creative kid.
“My parents are musicians, so they really hoped — or expected — that I would be also. So when I said I wanted to go to art school, they were like, ‘What?’ They weren’t sure what to make of that,” Bakich says.
But she calls her first year of art school eye-opening.
“When I brought my first-year portfolio home, then (my parents) were all gung-ho,” Bakich says.
The Tucson artist dabbles in many mediums, from sculpting and sewing to beadwork and graphic design.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!